This has been a summer where race relations have been a major topic.
On Monday, that topic was taken up at the Franklin County Schools board meeting.
Ed Powe, co-founder and president of Focus on Race Relations (FORR), gave a brief history of slavery and the lives of African-Americans in the past 401 years.
“FORR is not a radical group, FORR is not a civil rights group. FORR is simply a group of diversified citizens hoping to raise the level of awareness of race and race relations in Frankfort. Kentucky,” Powe said.
“We hope to do this by initiating and encouraging open, honest, face-to-face conversation about race and race related issues. Our goal is to change minds by changing hearts.”
Powe said FORR has a two-pronged approach to achieve its goals. One is to assist the board recruit, hire, retain, respect and advance teachers of color.
The other is for FORR’s education committee to design an educational workshop to foster a welcoming place for all students, and to prepare both black and white students for diverse workplaces and communities.
The committee has done that, and FORR will be hosting a workshop for teachers, educators and school staff on Sept. 22 with a follow-up workshop on Nov. 10.
Board member Larry Perkins recounted a story told by former NBA star Charles Barkley, where Barkley said he went into an all-black classroom and asked how many students wanted to be athletes or singers, and 90% said they did.
When Barkley asked the same question in an all-white classroom, he said only 10% to 15% wanted to be athletes.
“The image we’re setting is we’ve got to allow the minority students to put more emphasis in that and make sure they’re looking at more than athletics to further their careers,” Perkins said.
“Education is the backbone of success,” Powe replied. “We have to get more students interested in education and start at an early level. But we still have to discuss issue of racism. … If we don’t say anything about it, it’ll continue to exist another 401 years, and that’s just not acceptable.”
Perkins brought up that racism is a two-way street.
“Racism can go both ways,” he said. “I’ve seen it go both ways. With the big rush right now that’s going on, it’s a one-sided situation. I saw it in the 60s when I was a child, racism going the other way. That was a situation I wasn’t happy with. It’s one of those things that doesn’t form your life. You try to move on past that, but I think racism can come from both ways.”
Board member Natalie Lile recalled growing up in the early and mid-1980s when she attended Collins Lane, Bondurant Middle School and Western Hills.
“I felt like everybody was completely equal,” she said. “But that was me, and I didn’t know what everyone else was going through. I think this is an important discussion to have, just say, ‘hey, this is what I’ve experienced,’ to sit down and ask those questions you might be uncomfortable asking, but be in a safe place to ask those questions.”
That’s what Powe wants to see.
“You’re exactly right,” he said. “You don’t have to agree with me, all I’m asking is you sit down and have an open, honest, face-to-face conversation with me about race.”
Superintendent Mark Kopp said FORR’s two-pronged approach is right in line where the district, community and state need to be.
“It’s challenging where we live in Kentucky,” Kopp said about recruiting and retaining teachers of color. “We have a wondering resource here in Kentucky State University, but we live between Fayette County and Jefferson County, two districts that pay quite a bit more than other districts.
“The issue of recruiting and retaining, I’m really looking forward to working on in the coming years, and I’m really looking forward to this workshop. As a district we have a large number already signed up to attend.”
Powe said 86 people have signed up, and FORR is expecting 100 participants.
“We look forward partnering with you and learning and doing what we can to help educate our students,” Kopp said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.