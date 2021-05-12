A public Memorial Day service is planned at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E. Main St.

War Memorial

The names of 137 Franklin Countians who died in World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War were read and a bell was tolled after each during the drive-through Memorial Day service at Frankfort Cemetery in 2020. In the foreground are some of the names of those who fought in WWI. (State Journal file photo)

Members of VFW Post 4075 and Auxiliary, American Legion Post 7 and Elks Lodge 530 will be participating.

The service will include Posting of the Colors, Pledge of Allegiance, laying of memorial wreaths, moments of remembrance, ringing remembrance bell for Franklin Countians killed in action, 21-gun salute and “Taps.”

The service will follow state guidelines for outdoor activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

