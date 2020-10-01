Austin Jent’s high school career got off to a slow start, but since transferring to William Cofield High School this year he’s blossomed academically.

Because of that, Jent has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.

“He just transferred to WC this year because he was struggling academically,” said Kasey Tarter, the teacher at Cofield who nominated Jent. “He has done an amazing job with us and works extremely hard every day to get on track and graduate. He communicates daily with us and we are so proud of him. I can't compliment Austin enough for the work ethic he is showing while working virtually.”

Jent is the son of Melissa Jent and Billy Jent.

SJ: How has Cofield High School helped you?

Jent: I was struggling at my other school. There was the group I ran with, and I got distracted really easy. Since I’ve been at Cofield it’s been online learning. I have my mom and dad supporting me, and my girlfriend supporting me. It’s made it a lot easier.

SJ: What is your favorite subject?

Jent: Math. I feel like reading and math are the ones I’ll use later. I know the others are important, but I don’t think you’ll use those as much as math and reading.

SJ: Has virtual learning been difficult?

Jent: I like it better than being in person to be honest. I just do my work and I don’t get distracted as easily.

SJ: What are your future plans?

Jent: Being a welder. I went to the tech center my first year at Western Hills and did some welding. I liked it a lot, and I did pretty good.

SJ: What advice would you give students who are struggling in school?

Jent: If you’re struggling just stay focused, and if there’s something that distracts you, stay away from it. Stay focused and try to get your work done. The sooner you get it done, the sooner you don’t have to do more of it.

