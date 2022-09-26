The Bluegrass Writers Coalition, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting literature in all forms across Kentucky, will hold a free Community Reading on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 to 2:15 p.m. at the Paul Sawyier Public Library River Room. This reading is open to the public and all are welcome. 

010422 Bluegrass Writers Coalition

Members of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition are, from left to right top to bottom, Melissa Raine, John Schaaf, Shannon McRoberts, Paula Miller, Edmond Thompson, Michael Embry, Chris Helvey, Charlie Pearl, Damian Beach, Richard Taylor, Debra Ison, Don Coffey and Sylvia Coffey. Standing, from left, are Ray Peden, Virginia "Ginny" Smith and William R. Elam. (Photo submitted)

More than a dozen local writers will read briefly from their work: poems, short-stories, drama, memoirs, or novels. Each reading will last approximately five minutes. Following the readings, refreshments will be served and the authors will hold a question-and-answer session. Participating authors will also be available to meet and chat with the attendees. 

