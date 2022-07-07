Every kid needs a new pair of kicks to start off the school year on the right foot.

The Franklin County Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Center will host Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 30 at Bondurant Middle School.

Turning Bare Feet into Learning Feet

The program offers free shoes for Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools students. The student must be present and one pair of shoes will be provided per student.

For more information, contact Amanda Heacock at amanda.heacock@franklin.kyschools.us

