The Friends of Paul Sawyier Public Library is pleased to offer two $1,000 scholarships for students residing in Franklin County.

Applicants must be planning to enroll as a first-year student at an accredited college, university, technical or community college for the upcoming school year. Students from public and private schools, homeschools and GED programs are encouraged to apply.

Halle Simons

Halle Simons was surprised with a $1,000 scholarship from the Friends of Paul Sawyier Public Library on the steps of Frankfort High School in this 2021 State Journal file photo.

Application deadline is April 30.

The goal of the scholarship is to promote our local library in Frankfort and to financially assist students with their educational goals. The funding of this scholarship is generated by the sale of donated books to the Friends bookstore located in the library. The operation of the bookstore and book sales are made possible through the efforts of Friends volunteers.

The scholarship application is available on the PSPL website (www.pspl.org) and the Friends of PSPL website (www.psplfriends.org), and in the schools’ guidance offices, the Thorn Hill Learning Center and the Paul Sawyier Public Library.

