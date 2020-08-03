Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library will host its second box sale of the summer this weekend.
The box sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the underpass behind the library.
Boxes of books will be priced at $5 and $10 and customers must purchase the entire box.
The categories for the sale include all ages of children’s books; cookbooks; biography; fiction; media (CDs, DVDs, audio books and albums); and other surprise categories.
Only cash and checks are accepted.
The Friends of the PSPL bookstore will also be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Customers are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Only four customers at a time will be allowed to browse.
For more information, contact Mary Lynn Collins at 502-319-5509 or via email at Marylynn41@hotmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.