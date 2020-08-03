A spine-tingling message

Paul Sawyier Public Library posted this photo on its on Facebook page. Think it's just a shelf of books? Take a closer look at the titles for a secret message. (Photo courtesy of Paul Sawyier Public Library)

Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library will host its second box sale of the summer this weekend.

The box sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the underpass behind the library.

Boxes of books will be priced at $5 and $10 and customers must purchase the entire box.

The categories for the sale include all ages of children’s books; cookbooks; biography; fiction; media (CDs, DVDs, audio books and albums); and other surprise categories.

Only cash and checks are accepted.

The Friends of the PSPL bookstore will also be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Customers are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Only four customers at a time will be allowed to browse.

For more information, contact Mary Lynn Collins at 502-319-5509 or via email at Marylynn41@hotmail.com

