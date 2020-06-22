PSPL

Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library are thinking inside the box for its first sale since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Friends are hosting a box sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in back of the library. Each box will be filled with a great selection of books from a specific genre. This week’s genres include cookbooks, a large assortment of fiction, gardening, large print westerns and religion.

A small box costs $5 and a large box is $10. There will be no individual book sales.

Customers are encouraged to wear masks.

The Friends are hoping to offer boxes of other genres in the coming weeks.

For more information contact Mary Lynn Collins at 502-319-5509 or marylynn41@hotmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription