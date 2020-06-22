Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library are thinking inside the box for its first sale since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Friends are hosting a box sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in back of the library. Each box will be filled with a great selection of books from a specific genre. This week’s genres include cookbooks, a large assortment of fiction, gardening, large print westerns and religion.
A small box costs $5 and a large box is $10. There will be no individual book sales.
Customers are encouraged to wear masks.
The Friends are hoping to offer boxes of other genres in the coming weeks.
For more information contact Mary Lynn Collins at 502-319-5509 or marylynn41@hotmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.