The Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library is offering two $1,000 scholarships to students who reside in Franklin County.

The applicant must be planning on enrolling as a first year student at an accredited universitytechnical or community college for the upcoming school year.

The scholarship application is available on the library’s website, www.pspl.org. All submissions are due April 30.

