Students at Elkhorn Middle School hold photos of school counselor Shannon Fryar and signs saying she is the LifeChanger of the Year grand prize finalist during an assembly last week at the school. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
When Shannon Fryar was teaching math at Elkhorn Middle School and had a student who was struggling, she found a way to help.
Fryar became a school counselor, and last Friday an assembly was held at Elkhorn Middle to celebrate her being named a LifeChanger of the Year grand prize finalist, one of four finalists from across the country.
As a grand prize finalist, Fryar is receiving a $5,000 cash prize to share with the school.
“When you started your career here as a math teacher, you had a student who struggled to complete their homework and stay awake in class,” Elkhorn Middle Principal Audra Hoofnagle told Fryar at the assembly. “This student had no electricity at home, and by the time they finished helping their family with chores, there was no time for homework. From that moment on, you made it your mission to ensure student needs outside the classroom were met.”
That has guided Fryar’s work as a counselor.
“They have trauma in their backpacks,” she said, “and we have to unpack that trauma before they can learn academically.”
LifeChanger of the Year is an annual program sponsored by National Life Group that recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school employees across the country. The program celebrates those who are making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
The work presents Fryar with challenges and rewards.
“It can be hard,” she said. “You can work with a student for weeks, trying to get them to open up. But when the light comes on, when you have that breakthrough moment, it makes all the hard work you’re doing worth it.
“It’s humbling,” she said about the award. “Everybody, teachers and staff, supports what I do, and they continue the work that I’m doing.”
To Hoofnagle, the name of Fryar’s award fits her perfectly.
"Shannon Fryar is a life changer,” Hoofnagle said. “We are so proud of her and all that she does here at Elkhorn Middle School. Shannon's dedication to our students, staff, and school community is unwavering.
“She truly embodies what it means to be a LifeChanger, and we could not be more thankful for all she does for our community."
