When Shannon Fryar was teaching math at Elkhorn Middle School and had a student who was struggling, she found a way to help.

Fryar became a school counselor, and last Friday an assembly was held at Elkhorn Middle to celebrate her being named a LifeChanger of the Year grand prize finalist, one of four finalists from across the country.

042223Shannon Fryar_ly.jpg

Elkhorn Middle School counselor Shannon Fryar smiles during an assembly last week when she was named a LifeChnager of the Year grand prize finalist. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
042223.Lifechanger Assembly_ly.JPG

Students at Elkhorn Middle School hold photos of school counselor Shannon Fryar and signs saying she is the LifeChanger of the Year grand prize finalist during an assembly last week at the school. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

