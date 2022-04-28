The Family Resource and Youth Services Coalition of Kentucky — a local non-profit organization that provides a number of educational opportunities to help at-risk students succeed in school — will present the inaugural “Race for Excellence: A Gold Standard Gala” benefiting Kentucky’s children at the Kentucky Castle on Thursday evening.

The event will be hosted by Katie Bouchard Wilkinson, former Miss Kentucky, and Anthony White, former Kentucky football player, with all net proceeds benefiting the organization.

Gala

“It will be an amazing evening featuring live music, an auction, and a five-course plated dinner,” said T.C. Johnson, event organizer and FRYSCKy president. “It will be more than just a celebration. It will also be a call to action so we can continue our work in the community and across the Commonwealth.”

FRYSCKy is a non-profit organization of professionals (including educators and human services providers) who come together to provide legislative advocacy, training and support for Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) coordinators and their staff in Kentucky. There are more than 850 FRYSCs across the state.

The mission of these school-based centers is to help academically at-risk students succeed in school by helping to minimize or eliminate non-cognitive barriers to learning. The FRYSC program is the largest school-based family support network in the United States.

For ticket details, contact the FRYSCKy office at FRYSCKy.Office@gmail.com or call/text 859-333-4209.

