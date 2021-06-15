Three students from Frankfort who are attending the Gatton Academy of Mathmetics and Science at Western Kentucky University are continuing summer learning in modified internships and programs.

The Gatton Research Internship Grant program creates summer research opportunities for rising seniors. The grants provide stipends, living expenses and a small supplies fund for projects at WKU. Eleven students were chosen for summer 2021, conducting both face-to-face and virtual research.

Hithan Garla will mathematical model diabetic foot ulcers with Dr. Richard Schugart of WKU mathematics, and Marcus Negron will observe differences in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with Dr. Cristi Galindo of WKU biology.

Negron will also be attending the National Consortium of Specialized STEM Schools (NCSSS) Student Research Conference, which will be hosted virtually by the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. The annual conference provides an opportunity for students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) schools to come together and collaborate on learning.

Nikhil Akula will participate in the REX Academy coding program based in Dallas.

All three students attended Western Hills.

