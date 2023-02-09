Audrey Gilbert was named the winner of the Kentucky Board of Education’s (KBE’s) 2022 Kevin C. Brown Strategic Priority Award at its regular meeting Wednesday.

“I am honored to receive this award,” said Gilbert, a senior at Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) and an intern in KDE’s Office of Continuous Improvement and Support (OCIS). “United We Learn gives me hope as a student and future educator that we are working towards a more innovative future, and I am grateful to be able to contribute to that work.”

020923 Audrey Gilbert

Audrey Gilbert, second from left, was named the winner of the Kentucky Board of Education’s (KBE’s) 2022 Kevin C. Brown Strategic Priority Award at its regular meeting Wednesday. Gilbert, who was named interim chair of the Kentucky United We Learn Council in November, received multiple nominations for the award. Helping present the award were, from left, Kevin C. Brown, general counsel for Jefferson County Public Schools and a long-time employee at the Kentucky Department of Education, Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass and KBE Chair Lu S. Young. (Photo by Joe Ragusa)

