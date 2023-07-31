Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass announced Monday he will step down from his position on Sept. 29 to become associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

JasonGlassHeadShotColor-002.jpg

Jason Glass

Glass was hired by the Kentucky Board of Education in 2020 to oversee the state’s K-12 public school system and its 635,000 students. He also acts as superintendent of the Kentucky School for the Blind, the Kentucky School for the Deaf and 53 area technology centers. His four-year contract does not expire until September 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription