Students from grades 4-8 at Good Shepherd Catholic School recently competed in the school competition of the National Geographic GeoBee.
Patrick Rupinen, an eighth grade student, won first place. Matthew Weimer, another eighth-grade student, won second place.
The school competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also ancient and world civilizations, cultures and physical features.
School champions, including Patrick, will take an online qualifying test — up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state then become eligible to compete in their State GeoBee. The winners of the State GeoBees receive an all-expenses-paid trip to participate in the GeoBee national championship in Spring 2020.