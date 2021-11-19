Good Shepherd Catholic School is holding a quilt raffle in conjunction with the Frankfort Frosty 5K/Fred & Me 143.

Quilt

Proceeds benefit an ecumenical Honduran medical/dental mission, Water With Blessings and the Mission Frankfort Clinic.

A queen-size quilt made by a Water With Blessings volunteer will be raffled off.

Tickets for the quilt raffle are $5 a piece and available at https://one.bidpal.net/frosty5kraffles/browse/featured(details:item/2)

