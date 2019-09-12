As she watered her flowers on Thursday, Leah Jenkins said that she named them Shely and Bob simply because she “felt like it.” When they finally bloom, she thinks they will be orange.
Leah, a third grader at Good Shepherd Catholic School, has been raising flowers with fellow students for an upcoming “Back to School in the USA” Flower Show.
The third grade students are learning how plants grow. Leah said she has learned about nutrients that help flowers breathe and to not overwater them.
The flower show, which is supported by the Garden Club of Frankfort, will be Saturday at the Good Shepherd Parish Life Center from 1-4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Garden Club President Karen Nance said the show is the group’s first with young kids. Good Shepherd students have been working on various projects, such as growing plants and making art such as floral arrangements and a scarecrow. Students were placing some of the final touches Thursday.
“We are tickled to death. They (students) seem like that are into it,” Nance said.
Students’ work will be judged and prizes will be awarded. The blue ribbon winners will in turn judge the work of Garden Club members.
Some students are participating in the Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl poster contest, which is sponsored by National Garden Clubs Inc. and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. The contest encourages students to make artwork that shows information about forest conservation. A student who wins in a design division will receive a scholarship to attend a flower show course held by the state garden club, Nance said.
Art in the show will be grouped into different themed displays, such as a lunch tray for a series of pieces called “Lunch at 11:15” or a miniature carousel for “Hooray for Recess.”
The flower show involves students across all grade levels at the school, said Principal Dr. Michele Ulrich. She said the show has brought some “excitement into the classroom” as students are combining their projects with their education. Through their projects, students are learning about botany, teamwork and creativity.
“It goes hand-in-hand with some of the science lessons,” Ulrich said. “It really has been a good experience for the students.”
Nance said the project is helping students find a love for gardening, a sense of ownership and the chance to grow plants themselves. She recalled the excitement and curiosity of Leah’s class.
“That was exciting for me that they thought that much of it,” Nance said.