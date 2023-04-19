Kelly Rowe, principal at Good Shepherd Catholic School, has been selected to participate in the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals by an advisory board made up of business leaders and school superintendents.

Good Shepherd Catholic School Principal Kelly Rowe has been selected to participate in the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals. (Photo submitted)

Rowe, one of 44 selected principals, will begin attending classes this summer at the Truist Leadership Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina, in partnership with the Kentucky Chamber Foundation.

