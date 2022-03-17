Usifo Unuakhalu, an eighth grader at Good Shepherd School, recently earned first place in the Capital Chapter competition for MathCounts. 

MathCounts is a national middle school mathematics competition that builds problem-solving skills.

Usifo Unuakhalu, an eighth grader at Good Shepherd School, earned first place first place in the Capital Chapter competition for MathCounts. Also pictured are Marty Wolfe, center, a representative from the Capital Chapter who presented the award, and Usifo's coach, Mary Beth Robson. (Photo submitted)

 

Usifo was awarded a four-year, $3,000 per year scholarship to the University of Kentucky or a four-year, $1,000 per year scholarship to Western Kentucky University and also a trophy. 

In addition, he will receive a $500 scholarship from the Kentucky Engineering Foundation. Usifo will now compete in the state competition in Bowling Green on March 26.   

His coach is Mary Beth Robson, algebra and geometry teacher at Good Shepherd. The other GSS MathCounts team members were Molly Rupinen, Abby Luking and Ryan Jones.  

Usifo is the son of Abigail Unuakhalu and the late Dr. Mike Unuakhalu.

