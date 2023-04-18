Gubernatorial hopefuls line the Bradford Hall stage at Monday night's forum. From left: Democrat Geoff Young, and Republicans Robbie Smith, Jacob Clark, Eric Deters, moderator Josh Schortt, David Cooper, Alan Keck, Mike Harmon, and Robert DeVore. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
In a forum hosted by the Kentucky Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials at Kentucky State University's Bradford Hall, seven of the 12 GOP hopefuls — Robert DeVore, Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, David Cooper, Eric Deters, Jacob Clark and Robbie Smith — and lone Democrat Geoff Young, spoke about their platforms and plans for Kentucky.
And one brought a gun.
Deters, a self-professed "Republican with Libertarian and conservative views," openly declared that he was carrying a gun on his person at the forum, a direct violation of KSU's safety policy. He made the statement when answering a question about what he would do regarding gun control and violence in light of the recent mass shootings in Louisville.
"I believe in the right for every American to carry a gun to protect themselves — it's a right to life issue," Deters said. "I carry mine in my pocket every day, including right now, a .380. So if something broke out I could defend myself."
Other candidates in attendance, including Harmon and Alan Keck, looked at each other and the audience with unease at Deters' admission. Several audience members gasped and a handful left the room.
Signs posted at multiple locations across KSU's campus expressly forbid the carrying of firearms, other weapons, and alcohol in campus facilities except by sworn law enforcement or security officers.
Forum moderator Josh Shortt of FOX 56 asked candidates several other questions, including about government control of educational programs and the values of public schools, stances on the legalization of medical cannabis, the state’s teacher shortage, and what each candidate saw as their top priorities for Kentucky.
Several of the candidates (Harmon, Keck and Clark) had to leave the forum early due to their committed attendance at another forum in LaRue County later in the evening. But before departing, KBC-LEO President and Frankfort City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge asked each candidate if they supported Kentucky State University.
While many skirted the question, replying with details of their general education platforms, Harmon vocally declared his support for KSU in the wake of his office’s recent audit of the school’s finances.
"The first thing I said was that this college needs not only to survive, but to thrive because it is so important to the state and to the nation," he explained. "If there is anything that we can do to assist in that, we certainly will continue to promote that philosophy.”
