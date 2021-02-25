Frankfort native Jackie Gordon Duvall was named the 2020 Harry J. Cowherd Service to Youth Award recipient by the Frankfort Optimist Club (FOC) recently.
The distinction is based on volunteer service that benefits the youth of the community.
Duvall was nominated for her work with Family Circle Inc., which she founded with members of her family. The nonprofit supports FAST (Frankfort All Star Track) team, which usually competes in the Bluegrass State Games, but the games were canceled due to the pandemic.
Under Duvall’s leadership Family Circle worked with school resource officers to identify students who needed proper running shoes in order to stay active and healthy.
A track star at Frankfort High and the University of Kentucky, Duvall saw a need in her hometown and set out to meet it.
“I’m super passionate about working with kids, especially in a sport that I have loved literally all my life,” she said. “But knowing that the kids are safe and their families are safe is much more important.”
Family Circle Inc. held a fundraising event last spring to provide running shoes to kids who wanted to participate and keep training even though they would not compete last summer.
Duvall also worked with Nike to be able to purchase athletic shoes at a discount for youth and adults.
“It’s a small gesture, but we want to keep kids and families active,” Duvall said. “Statistics show that if kids have adults in their lives who are active and have healthy habits, those habits can last a lifetime.”
Under her leadership, Family Circle Inc. also distributes Thanksgiving baskets; provides assistance for school supplies; scholarships for sports/activities; basic needs assistance to the homeless shelter, which was set up in the F.D. Wilkinson Gym during the beginning of the pandemic; and care packages to long-term care facilities.
Duvall serves as associate director of athletics and senior women’s administrator at Kentucky State University. She resides in Frankfort with her husband, Nicholas, and daughter, Jaleia.
The FOC has presented the award since 1981 commemorating the life and work of the late Dr. Harry J. Cowherd. Cowherd served the community as a physician, president of the FOC, governor of the Optimist Kentucky-West Virginia district, Franklin County School Board of Education member and secretary of the Cabinet for Human Resources. As cabinet secretary, Cowherd established Family Resource and Youth Service Centers in every school in the commonwealth.
“I am so grateful to receive this award for service to youth in the Frankfort community,” Duvall said. “For several years I have truly strived to give of my time, energy and resources for kids and families within my scope of influence. Over this time, I’ve truly learned the power of just showing up, caring about others and doing what you can to support others.”
Duvall does not intend to slow down or stop what has been started, “although COVID did throw a curve ball in 2020,” she acknowledged.
“I look forward to more opportunities to partner with many other organizations to serve and give back to the community,” she concluded.
The announcement of the award was made during a virtual meeting of the FOC by President Jimmy Rogers. A formal presentation will be made when the club can gather in person again.
