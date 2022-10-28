The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education welcomed a new member to its ranks Thursday evening.

During a special-called meeting, school board leaders selected Sabrina Gordon to fill the seat vacated by Amelia Berry, who announced her resignation on Sept. 6. Berry’s former seat had been vacant since Oct. 1.

Sabrina Gordon

Sabrina Gordon

