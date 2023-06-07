The Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to Franklin County High School’s Maddax Gortney and Frankfort High School’s Ella Luking.

Gortney and Luking graduated this spring.

Gortney, Maddax.jpg

Maddax Gortney
Luking, Ella .jpeg

Ella Luking

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription