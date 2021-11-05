Atwood KSU

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) released a full report on the ailing financial status of Kentucky State University on Friday.

After the report was accepted by members of the CPE, the Beshear administration sent out a press release on the report.

“When I heard about KSU’s financial situation, I asked for a full, independent and transparent accounting of the university’s finances, and today we are releasing the findings of that assessment,” Beshear said. “We are committed to KSU and, as one of two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Kentucky, KSU must be put on a path to stability so it is able to continue providing a high-quality education for generations to come.”

The council had previously OK’d a request to the state for $24 million in extra funds, with $1 million going toward strategic initiatives and the rest making up for a dramatic shortfall created by fiscal mismanagement, per CPE Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell. The budget request comes in light of KSU Chief Financial Officer Greg Rush stating that the school needed a significant bailout by April to remain open.

Powell told The State Journal that the report concludes the majority of CPE’s backward-looking review into the school’s financial troubles.

CPE's report can be accessed using the following link: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/Nov2021_CPE-Assessment-of-KSU-Finances.pdf

