Franklin County and Western Hills seniors can mark their calendars.
Graduation day for both schools was announced Monday at the Franklin County Schools board meeting.
Graduation for both schools will be May 27, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, at each school’s football field.
WHHS will graduate at 10 a.m., and FCHS will graduate at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, graduation will be pushed back a day to May 28, and the times and locations will remain the same.
The board approved the district’s 2023-2024 calendar Monday.
The first day for students will be Aug. 9, and the last day will be May 23.
For staff, the opening day will be Aug. 8, and the closing day will be May 24.
Fall break will be Oct. 2-6, and the district will be off the entire week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 20-24.
Winter break will be Dec. 18-Jan. 2, and a district staff day on Jan. 2 means students won’t return to school until Jan. 3. Spring break is scheduled for April 1-5.
Monday’s meeting began with Jennifer Kantner being sworn in as a board member representing District 5. The seat had been held by Natalie Lile, who ran for and won the District 3 seat in November after a change in residence.
“I just want to say I’m looking forward to working with everybody, and I’m excited to be here,” Kantner said after being sworn in by Judge-Executive Michael Mueller.
State law required the board to fill the District 5 seat within 60 days of accepting Lile’s resignation at its Jan. 9 meeting.
“We did have five applicants, and every one of them were good,” FCS Board Chair Chuck Fletcher said. “We’re real privileged and honored with the people that applied. It was very difficult, but we feel like we got a person that will move forward with our team.”
The board heard a report from Eric Steva, with JRA Architects, about the possibility of turning the former FCS Central Office at 916 East Main St. into storage.
The building is listed for demolition on the district facilities plan, but the question had been raised at an earlier meeting about using it for storage.
Steva said the building has a mold and mildew issue.
“This one will require a lot more finesse because we’re trying to take a top layer off, save the existing structure, remedy the downstairs,” he said.
Steva told the board the structure needs a new roof, which would cost $200,000.
“It would be $800,000 to get it down to where you can use it,” he said. “Once you spend that, that area could be prone to flooding.
“Do you really need the storage? That’s the other thing you have to look at. You’re going to spend a lot of money for something that’s maybe not well suited because accessing cars back in there.”
The cost of demolishing the building and wiping the lot clean is $200,000.
The structure will remain on the district facilities plan as a demolition.
The board approved a request to pay an invoice for the Franklin County High School concession project in the amount of $175,688.07 to Toadvine Enterprises.
The board also approved a donation of $1,110.49 from Capital City Christian Church to pay off student lunch accounts. These were all past student lunch accounts since all students now receive free lunch. The donation completely clears the balance for the accounts.
