A special event honoring the continued “Stories from the Balcony” documentary film project is coming to the Grand Theatre at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Voices From the Balcony Still

The original facade and marquee of the Grand, highlighted in a still from Hay's original short film. (Courtesy Joanna Hay)

A reception will be in the lobby just before a brief program detailing the project at 5:30 p.m. in the theater itself.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription