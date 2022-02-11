Thursday wasn’t the first time Richard Graves has been to Green and Gold Day at the Kentucky Capitol.

But this year, the day that celebrates Kentucky State University and its importance to the commonwealth had an added purpose.

KSU was found in July to be in financial trouble, and the school has asked for $23 million from the legislature. House Bill 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville) would provide the funds in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Graves, of Indianapolis, is the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association president.

“There’s been a Green and Gold Day at the Capitol for at least four years since I’ve been president,” he said, adding that this year’s turnout was larger than he has seen in the past.

“Kentucky State University is a prominent, historic organization in the state of Kentucky. Even in this year of challenges, it remains an important, historic college.”

Notices about Green and Gold Day asked those attending to make appointments with legislators to let them know how important KSU is to the state, and Graves, a 1981 graduate of KSU, was going to do just that.

“We want to support it as much as we can,” Graves said, “and we support the passage of HB 250. There’s the economic impact of Kentucky State and what her alumni have done throughout the world.”

HB 250 would require the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) to create and oversee a management improvement plan for Kentucky State. It would also identify plan requirements and require the CPE and KSU to make various reports on the plan to the Legislative Research Commission. The bill would require the CPE to make recommendations for repayment as well as require the CPE to provide annual reports on the status of the KSU loan and create the KSU loan repayment trust fund.

KSU sophomores Onrayia Wright, of Ohio, and Alante Klyce, of Chicago, attended Thursday’s event.

“I wanted to be more involved with the student body,” Wright said, “and this is a good chance to get our point across. I thought this would be mainly students, but there are people from outside of school, and it’s good to see them support us, too.”

Both students said they haven’t considered transferring despite the financial issues the school faces.

“I feel like we’ll pull through,” Wright said.

“I wanted to be more involved in student activities,” Klyce said, “and seeing all the people here helps us.”

KSU Regent Ron Banks is a graduate of Tennessee State but said he was made an honorary Kentucky State alum in 2008.

“I’m very impressed,” Banks said of Thursday’s turnout. “I’ve seen alumni that have driven in from a few places, Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati. I think more people have come out than I expected with the pandemic.”

Kentucky State’s current budget has a $7 million shortfall, and KSU officials have said if the $23 million is received from the state it will put the school at zero. The Board of Regents has been told $7 million need to be cut from the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

While that news might sound grim, Banks is optimistic about the school.

“I’m positive about the future,” he said. “For K-State, the brightest side is on the other side of this.”

