A Frankfort native has been selected for the 2020 cohort of the Association for Prevention Teaching and Research Paul Ambrose Scholars Program.
Melissa Grimes, a physician assistant student at The Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, is one of only 35 health profession students nationwide chosen for the competitive program.
“As a future physician assistant, I stand on the front lines of patient advocacy,” Grimes said. “I can implement change in communities by partnering with like-minded healthcare professionals.”
Scholars are selected based on proposals to implement community-based public health projects addressing U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Healthy People 2020 Leading Health Indicators. The program prepares students to be leaders in public health and exposes them to a pool of public health professionals.
“What I will be doing through my project is studying the patterns and similarities of issues facing a community to better understand the challenges facing the uninsured and underinsured,” she added. “I am addressing these issues through research with the intention to implement change on a broader scale and supporting it with data.”
Grimes’ projects centers on Access to Health Services. She is partnering with Mission Frankfort Clinic, the free clinic she interned at as an undergraduate student, to assess barriers to adequate insurance coverage among patients. In addition to this research, Grimes also wants to improve clinic volunteer recruitment and retention.
