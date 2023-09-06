When Adam Nance was named principal of the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center in 2020, one of the calls he made was to Anita Groenwoldt.
It was the right call to make.
Groenwoldt was received the Roy L. Chapman KECSAC Outstanding Teacher of State Agency Children Award over the summer.
KECSAC (Kentucky Education Collaborative for State Agency Children) is a statewide collaborative that works with state agencies, school districts and local programs to ensure that state agency children receive a quality education comparable to all Kentucky students.
The Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center’s school name is now Future Forward Education and Career Center and Groenwoldt, who is in her 12th year in education, has been at FFECC for four years.
“As soon as Adam Nance, the principal, called me about an open position, I said yes; my heart was completely drawn to the opportunity to work with kids who most need someone in their corner,” Groenwoldt said.
Franklin County Schools took over the educational services at the detention center in 2020 after being asked by the Department for Juvenile Justice if the district would consider doing so. Nance was named the principal at FFECC and William Cofield High School in August 2020.
“It was a no-brainer for us,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “It’s a great opportunity to provide services to more students, and Adam Nance is doing a really nice job. We have an amazing staff, and Anita is great example of that.”
Students served by FFECC are primarily between 12 and 17 years old, and enrollment at the school varies from day to day. Nance said FFECC, on average, serves 250-plus students each year, and the average length of stay is 17 days.
“Classes are in-person, and we use a blended learning model that includes both direct instruction and an online learning platform (Edmentum),” Groenwoldt said. “While some students are with us until they graduate, most of them are with us for a shorter time period; we try to help them either recover previously failed credits or work toward new credits that can be transferred to their next school when they leave us.
“We encourage our students to not see incarceration as a barrier to success but as an opportunity to plan for the future and find success with the support of caring adults.”
One of items addressed when FCS came on board was the school’s name.
“When Franklin County Schools took over the educational services at the detention center in 2020, we were very intentional about changing the name of the school for a couple reasons,” Groenwoldt said. The school had previously been called the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
“First, we didn't want students to leave us with the stigma of having jail listed on their transcripts or diplomas. Second, we wanted a name representative of our values as a school; we encourage all students to develop an individual plan that helps them go forward toward a more positive future, whatever that may look like for them.”
Groenwoldt has several roles at FFECC.
“I serve as the special education facilitator, so that all students with exceptional needs receive the services necessary to help them be successful, just as they would in a more traditional school setting,” she said. “I am also the facility Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) and Restorative Practices coach.
“I work to ensure that our entire facility (education staff and Department of Juvenile Justice staff) is taking a student-centered approach that focuses on social-emotional learning, consistent expectations, pro-social skills, building community, and personal accountability skills; this helps our students be better equipped to find success when they leave us and become productive members of society.”
Groenwoldt, Jovan Bell and Jennifer Meo have been with FFECC since Franklin County Schools started providing educational services.
“From the beginning, I knew special education services had to be a priority and there were pertinent needs needing to be addressed,” Nance said. “With Anita's experience and performance history in our district, I knew she would be a rock star and was the exact person I needed in that role. She has absolutely thrived in her role at Future Forward and far exceeded my already high expectations.
“Not only does she serve our students with exceptional needs, but she has made a positive impact on the overall climate and culture of the facility. Ms. G is a cornerstone to our program, and I'm thrilled she has been recognized by KECSAC as the 2022-23 Roy L. Chapman Outstanding Teacher of State Agency Children.”
