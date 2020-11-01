110120 Trash pickup

Some of the 30 bags of litter collected on Sunday fill the bed of David Stumbo's truck. South Frankfort Neighborhood Association members and youth from South Frankfort Presbyterian Church picked up roadside litter to raise money for the Randy Bacon Memorial Scholarship. (Photo submitted)

More than a dozen folks took advantage of a sunny Sunday afternoon to turn trash into treasure.

Members of the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association, youth from South Frankfort Presbyterian Church and others picked up litter in the Peaks Mill area to raise money for scholarships for Frankfort High students.

“It’s part of a cash-for-trash program, where the group gets $100 per mile of roadway picked up of litter,” explained David Stumbo, SFNA president.

The county began using the Bluegrass Greensource Litter Mapping app to help certified nonprofit organizations earn funds by picking up litter for up to 15-mile stretches of road.

“The county provides the bags, gloves and pickup sticks,” Stumbo added.

On Sunday the group filled 30 30-gallon bags with roadside trash while retrieving 11 miles of litter on Sullivan Lane and Steele Branch Road.

That effort will raise $1,100 for the Randy Bacon Memorial Scholarship, which is given each year to an FHS student living in South Frankfort in honor of Bacon, a longtime SFNA board member, resident and community activist who passed away in 2007.

“Our main thing is to raise that scholarship money, but not this year,” Stumbo said, adding that due to the coronavirus pandemic the usual social fundraising events have been canceled.

“This is the only fundraiser we are doing and we are funding two scholarships.”

Those who would like to donate to the Randy Bacon Memorial Scholarship may do so by visiting the website at https://southfrankfort.org/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription