“Hair Happens” will take place Saturday for students in grades K-12, providing them with a fresh hairdo to begin school.

The event will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1142 Holmes St.

There is no charge, but students must have an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, call or text Mandy at 502-209-9041.

There will be only one child allowed per each time slot, and all children must be signed up individually.

“Hair Happens” is open to students in the Franklin County and Frankfort Independent school districts as well as the private schools in Frankfort.

Sponsors are B# Photography, Kutz by AD, the Point Community Church, Bekah McDaniel, I Am Barber Studio, A+ Salon and the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers of Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools.

