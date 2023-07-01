An earthquake in Haiti two years ago did significant damage to work done in the island nation by the Haitian Needy Children Foundation.
It was a setback for the organization, founded by Raymonde Jacques of Frankfort, but Jacques and the group’s supporters continue their work for Haiti and its children.
The principles that guide Jacques’ life are faith, hard work, determination, patience and integrity.
“If I lie to somebody, I don’t feel like I lied to you, I lied to myself because I have a conscience talking to me,” Jacques said. “That’s why I don’t lie to people. If you agree with me, you’re going to help me.
“I know sometimes people don’t want to help people because some people lie, and that makes everybody suffer. But that’s not my philosophy. Because this isn’t something I do for myself. I don’t need anything to make a living. This is a calling. God called me, and I’m asking the community to help me achieve our goals.”
Progress has been made in the past two years, but there’s more work to be done.
“We have been able to rebuild almost everything,” HNCF Board Chairman Tommy Johnson said in an email. “Most important we rebuilt the community oven that bakes bread for the community and the school.
“There is so much that can be done. In January, we opened up a medical clinic in the village. This has been a blessing to the community. Within two weeks of it being open we were able to treat two people that could have died if we didn’t have that facility.
“One goal that we have is to build an actual hospital in the village. This will allow treatment for all kinds of illnesses, sicknesses that might arise. Right now the current hospital is a two-hour bus ride to get help.”
Other officers for HNCF are Jordan Hall, vice president; Bobby Scott, treasurer; and Judy Goddard, secretary.
In addition to healthcare services, HNCD has a school in Samadeck that serves 260 students through the ninth grade. The organization began in 1996, and the school opened in 1998.
“I know people in America have good hearts,” Jacques said. “When it comes to help there’s no Republican, no Democrat, no Louisville, no UK, no Indiana, everyone has one heart to put hands together to help us. I’m counting on God and good people in America to help us with those children. Those kids are the future of the community. If we don’t take care of them, the community is gone.
“I pray to everyone, to churches, to corporations, talk to someone, help me. I need everybody’s voice. We can save the community’s life, to help the community help itself.”
While the school that HNCF opened goes through the ninth grade, high school in Haiti consists of grades 10-13.
“One thing that I would like to see happen is further education for the children,” Johnson said. “Currently our school system that we have in place only goes up to grade 9. And if they want to continue their education, it is an hour and a half to the closest school, so I would like to see us bring in teachers that would allow us to continue this education.”
Jacques, who is from Haiti, became an American citizen in 1992. She hasn’t been back to her homeland in three years because of COVID, the earthquake and political unrest.
But she continues to work to improve the lives of Haitians, and she’s grateful for the support she has received.
“I want to thank everybody for their prayer, for their encouragement, for everything they do,” Jacques said. “I want to show the progress we’ve made. We have a long way to go, but we need to push.
“If you don’t show the progress, if I’m helping somebody and never see the progress, I don’t have anymore (to give). I want to know where the money goes.”
Johnson said all the money raised by HNCF goes to Haiti.
“Fundraising is hard,” Johnson said, “but I’m reminded of the story of Jesus feeding the 5,000. He had five loaves of bread and two fish. He fed over 5,000 because the Bible was only counting the men, not the children and women.
“And what is amazing about that story is there was 12 baskets of food left over. Funding is just like that. We don’t have a lot of money, but big things happen with the faith that we have. We have accomplished so much with so little. God is great.”
And Jacques, who is employed at Second Street School, will continue to work for the people of Haiti and to ask for help in that endeavor.
“You don’t know what you can do until you try,” she said. “You try, you fail, you get up and keep working. The only thing I’m afraid of, I’m afraid to not try.”
Those interested in donating to Haitian Needy Children Foundation can send a check made out to HNCF to 236 E. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
