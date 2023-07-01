An earthquake in Haiti two years ago did significant damage to work done in the island nation by the Haitian Needy Children Foundation.

It was a setback for the organization, founded by Raymonde Jacques of Frankfort, but Jacques and the group’s supporters continue their work for Haiti and its children.

070123.medical clinic_submitted.jpg

A medical clinic built by funds raised by the Haitian Needy Children Foundation serves rural Haiti. (Photo submitted)
070123.child weighed_submitted.jpg

A child is weighed at the medical clinic built by the Haitian Needy Children Foundation. (Photo submitted)
070123.Haiti progress_submitted.jpg

Rebuilding continues two years after an earthquake hit Haiti. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription