Campbellsville logo.png

Tanner Hamm, of Science Hill, has been named to the President's List at Campbellsville University for Spring 2022.

The Spring 2022 academic honors' list includes 371 students named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription