In less than a month, Kentucky State University leadership has undergone significant changes.
Two members of the board of regents tendered their resignations, former president M. Christopher Brown II resigned and the former faculty regent left KSU to take a job elsewhere.
The latest change: Paul Harnice, a Frankfort attorney who on July 14 sent his resignation from the board of regents to KSU leadership and the governor’s office, rescinded his resignation.
He said that he plans to serve out his term, which ends June 2022, with a particular emphasis on the board’s search for Brown’s replacement and the school’s financial health.
Now only two vacancies remain on the 11-person board. Candace McGraw, who resigned on July 13 shortly after her appointment, can be replaced by a gubernatorial appointment and former faculty regent Joe Moffett's replacement will be voted on by the faculty senate.
Harnice said that three factors contributed to him rescinding his resignation, which was made official on July 27.
Those three factors: Brown’s resignation, the Council on Postsecondary Education’s (CPE) involvement in the Gov. Andy Beshear-backed review of KSU and people reaching out to him asking that he reconsider his resignation.
Harnice said he spoke with a representative from the governor’s office and offered his continued service on the board July 27. That same day, the governor sent a letter declining his resignation.
“In further communications, you indicated that you no longer wish to resign,” Beshear wrote. “Accordingly, I decline to accept your resignation. Thank you for your continued service on the board during this pivotal time.”
Harnice said that he offered to stay resigned if Beshear had someone else in mind to fill his spot, but that he would continue if the governor wanted him to stay involved during the presidential search.
Having begun his term on the board of regents in 2016, Harnice worked for almost a year with former interim president Aaron Thompson — who’s leading the review as president of CPE — and newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer Greg Rush. He spoke highly of their tenure at KSU.
“I felt like we were getting really accurate and good financial reporting from them (Thompson and Rush) as to the financial status of the university,” Harnice said. “When the governor ordered CPE to come up there and begin working, that was an important development in my mind.”
He said his “main focus” would be on the presidential search.
“In my opinion, Kentucky State University needs to make sure that we retain the best search firm and we get the best president possible,” Harnice said.
When the board hired Brown in 2017, Harnice was one of three regents — along with current Board Chair Elaine Farris and Regent Ron Banks — to vote against him.
Harnice and Banks both openly advocated for Thompson, who was not a finalist in KSU’s presidential search at the time, to become the next permanent president.
The Frankfort attorney also voted against a major initiative of Brown's: the new residence hall currently under construction across East Main Street from KSU's main campus.
