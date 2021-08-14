For Kendall Harper, the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs was a chance to learn, develop a business and help with an issue that’s close to her heart.
Harper, a senior at Western Hills, attended GSE for three weeks this summer at Northern Kentucky University.
Those attending GSE serve on four-person teams, and Harper and her team placed third overall for SwimSafe, a business that helps autistic children.
The team received $500 for placing third, and that money was split among the team members.
“The first week you compile a list of problems you’re passionate about,” Harper said of the program. “It could go from domestic violence to how to get a rock out of your shoe.”
Harper’s team started out with boating safety but was told about some water safety statistics by the Department of Fish and Wildlife. While researching those statistics, the team discovered that autistic children are 160% more likely to drown than other children.
“That was something that stuck with me,” Harper said. “I have an older brother with autism.”
That was the beginning of SwimSafe, where swimming instructors receive training and certification to work with autistic children and can be connected to families looking for that service.
“Autistic children have an affinity for water, and some feel calm in the water,” Harper said. “Instructors are provided a box of materials to help teach autistic children swimming.
“Autistic children can have more tactile needs. One thing instructors have is a pic board where children can point to a picture of what they need. It’s a way for them to be safely and comfortably in the water.”
SwimSafe isn’t in business yet, but it could be in the future. Instructors who receive their certification could post on SwimSafe’s website so families could locate them.
SwimSafe would get 10% of the instructor’s rate, and the business model stated that 10% of all SwimSafe’s proceeds would be donated to the Autism Society of the Bluegrass.
All certified instructors would undergo a background check.
GSE began in 2013, and it’s open to students who have completed their freshman, sophomore or junior year.
“I liked that with GSE you didn’t have to be at a specific grade level to apply,” Harper said. “I could learn from a freshman, and a freshman could learn from me.”
Harper didn’t know any of her teammates before GSE began.
“You have to complete a quiz, and you’re paired up based on your differences,” she said. “Your team wasn’t people as like-minded as you.”
Their instructional coach was Jeffrey Varrone, an NKU faculty member in entrepreneurship.
“He was always telling us, ‘fall in love with the problem, not the solution,’” Harper said.
Harper is the first student from WHHS to attend GSE, and she’d recommend it to others.
“I would say go for it,” she said. “It was a great experience. I think the friendships and relationships I gained at GSE will be lifelong, and those experiences will continue to help me in life.”
