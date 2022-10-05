Franklin Co. High School_Facebook.jpg

Franklin County High School. (Photo via Facebook)

Franklin County High School is preparing to get its scare on.

The student council will host a haunted school as a fundraiser from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription