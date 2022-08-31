Krista Dann Hayden-Jackson recently completed a masters degree in Public Administration at Eastern Kentucky University, specializing in Community Development. 

Hayden-Jackson received her bachelor of arts degree from Kentucky State University, specializing in accounting. She recently accepted a promotion to join the Office of Fleet Management within the Finance and Administration Cabinet in Frankfort.

Krista Dann Hayden-Jackson

Krista Dann Hayden-Jackson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription