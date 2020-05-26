Sydney Paige Hendrix graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts with a double major in Theatre and Arts Administration, and a certificate in Musical Theatre.

She made the Dean's List every semester at the University of Kentucky. She has interned with Kentucky Shakespeare Company, Innovation Arts Academy, The Girl Project, and was a teaching assistant for the UK Musical Theatre Intensive. She appeared in the Lexington Distilled Theatre Company's production of "Into the Woods" and in UK's productions of "Cabaret," "Shrek," "Show Boat," and "Little Shop of Horrors," and was a vocal student of Dr. Noemi Lugo.

She is a 2016 graduate of FCHS. Her parents are Doug and Laura Hendrix.

