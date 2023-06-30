Cooper Walden Hendrix, of Frankfort, has been named to the Centre College dean's list for the spring semester. A rising junior majoring in computer science, and minoring in music, he has been named to the Dean's List every semester at Centre and currently holds a 3.9 GPA. He worked as a research assistant with Centre professors on computer applications in summer 2022, and on video game technology in CentreTerm 2023.
He is first chair cello in the Centre Symphonic Orchestra, sings with the Centre College Choir and Centre Singers, and is a vocal student and solo performer in the studio of Dr. Catherine Clarke Nardolillo. He also performed as a member of the string quartet for Centre's first "Bridgerton Ball." His short story, "Paterfamilias," was published in the spring 2022 issue of Centre's literary magazine, Vantage Point. He was selected as a member of the Sigma Alpha Pi leadership society. He attends Centre on a faculty scholarship and performing arts scholarship.
He was recently selected for Humana's College Tech Internship program, which began in May. He was selected to spend the fall semester studying at Akita International University, Akita, Japan. He also studied classics and history in Italy in summer 2022 with Centre professors.
He is a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and plays the drums in the fraternity band, "The Looks," which has performed at Centre Student Activity Committee events on campus. He also is a member of the Centre Quiz Bowl team and Film Club.
He is a 2021 graduate of Franklin County High School and a 2020 Kentucky Governor's Scholar. His parents are Doug and Laura Hendrix from Frankfort.
