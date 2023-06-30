Cooper Walden Hendrix, of Frankfort, has been named to the Centre College dean's list for the spring semester. A rising junior majoring in computer science, and minoring in music, he has been named to the Dean's List every semester at Centre and currently holds a 3.9 GPA. He worked as a research assistant with Centre professors on computer applications in summer 2022, and on video game technology in CentreTerm 2023.

cwhendrix2023.jpeg

Cooper Walden Hendrix

He is first chair cello in the Centre Symphonic Orchestra, sings with the Centre College Choir and Centre Singers, and is a vocal student and solo performer in the studio of Dr. Catherine Clarke Nardolillo. He also performed as a member of the string quartet for Centre's first "Bridgerton Ball." His short story, "Paterfamilias," was published in the spring 2022 issue of Centre's literary magazine, Vantage Point. He was selected as a member of the Sigma Alpha Pi leadership society. He attends Centre on a faculty scholarship and performing arts scholarship.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription