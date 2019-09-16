Local high school students are holding a Climate Strike at the Capitol later this week.
The local event, which is organized by Franklin County High School junior Natalie Dufour, is part of a series of global Climate Strikes that will be held on Friday.
“I want decision-makers to care about what is happening to the world" Dufour said. "We need to take action on large and small scales to try to prevent the continuation of climate change. Switching to sustainable energy, preserving natural places, reducing carbon emissions and decreasing pollution are a few of the changes I want to see implemented.”
Dufour said in an email that the strike will be on the Capitol steps from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Friday and that most local high schools will be represented. Dufour said the Frankfort community is invited. Participants are asked to wear red and black in solidarity with other strikes around the country.
“This student-led action demands immediate change in transitioning to sustainable energy use and agricultural practices, land restoration and protection and environmental justice,” a press release said.
Speakers, music and homemade signs will be featured at the event. For more information, contact Dufour at nataliedufour11@gmail.com. RSVP at strikewithus.org and select “Frankfort KY Climate Change Strike.”