081322.Jacob Hogan-Hawkins Scholarship_submitted.jpg

Fran Hawkins Wells presents the Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship to jacob Hogan, a 2022 graduate of Franklin County. Hogan was a member of the FCHS golf team for three years. (Photo submitted)

Jacob Hogan, son of Lana and Doug Hogan, was awarded the Bert Hawkins Memorial Scholarship by the scholarship’s board of directors.

Hogan, who graduated from Franklin County in May, was a member of the Franklin County golf team for three years. He was also a member of the varsity baseball team, Beta Club, DECA and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription