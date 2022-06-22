 Commonwealth Credit Union has awarded four recently graduated high school students with a $1,000 scholarship.

Jacob Hogan, who graduated from Franklin County High School in May, received one of the scholarships. He plans to attend the University of Kentucky.

Jacob Hogan, who graduated in May from Franklin County High School, received a scholarship from Commonwealth Credit Union. (Jessica Moore photo)

Each year, Commonwealth Credit Union invites graduating high school seniors who are current members to apply for their High School Scholarship Program. Students apply through a video submission where they answer questions about how they are bettering lives in their communities, how their future education will enable them to better lives, and how Commonwealth Credit Union can better the lives of college students.

An external panel of Louisville Metro Area and Central Kentucky professionals reviews and scores each submission.

The application window for the 2023 High School Scholarship Program will open in January and will be available on the credit union’s website. To learn more about the High School Scholarship Program or view the winners’ videos, visit ccuky.org/scholarships.

