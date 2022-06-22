The Kentucky Chamber Foundation recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Leadership Institute for School Principals program with a luncheon to commemorate the program’s success, thank sponsors and contributors, and recognize principals that have completed the program.

The event also included a graduation ceremony for the Leadership Institute Class of 2022.

Among those who graduated from the Leadership Institute for School Principals in the Class of 2022 is Cassie House, principal at Peaks Mill Elementary School.

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals offers public and private school principals an opportunity to receive individual leadership training through the Truist Leadership Institute.

This year-long program, usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs, is customized to meet the specific leadership development needs of school administrators.

The $17,500 training is provided to the participants through an in-kind donation of $12,000 per principal from the Truist Leadership Institute. The remaining $5,500 per principal is provided through match donations from members of Kentucky’s business community.

