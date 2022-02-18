Legislation to provide Kentucky State University $23 million to allow them to address a looming deficit through the end of this fiscal year, was among the bills approved by the Kentucky House on Thursday.
House Bill 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville), would appropriate the money as a loan, which could become forgivable, if the Frankfort school puts itself on a more stable financial footing, over a three-year period.
He noted that after word of the financial insolvency of KSU became public last summer, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order directing the Council on Postsecondary Education to investigate and make a report on the school’s financial situation. The university’s president also resigned.
“The legislation sets accountability, responsibility, and transparency that deals with our institution in the Capital City,” Tipton told his colleagues on the House floor. “It directs the CPE to go in with a maintenance plan and provide oversight. They would work with KSU to try and get to a point where they can move forward.”
He also said CPE told the schools regents that they must cut the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 by $7 million and recommended a plan to implement reduction.
Tipton said the problem did not happen overnight. In Fiscal Year 2019, the personnel budget was $21.4 million, but they spent $28.7 million. In FY 2020, it was 24.4 million, but the actual expense was $29.5 million. In FY 2021, the budgeted personnel amount was $20.8 million, but the institution spent 29.2 million.
“it primarily occurred by a combination of adding personnel to the university, and by increasing salaries,” he said. “That was outside the financial ability of KSU at that time.”
Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort) a KSU grad and in whose district the school is located, spoke on behalf of the bill.
“KSU is an important part of who we are here in Franklin County,” he stated. “But it is also an important part of who we are in the Commonwealth, and for those of us who live in the Bluegrass area of the state. And for more than 135 years, Kentucky State University has been a beacon of higher education in Kentucky, and across the United States.”
The bill passed 82-7. The legislation now moves to the Senate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.