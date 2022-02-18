Legislation to provide Kentucky State University $23 million to allow them to address a looming deficit through the end of this fiscal year, was among the bills approved by the Kentucky House on Thursday.

House Bill 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville), would appropriate the money as a loan, which could become forgivable, if the Frankfort school puts itself on a more stable financial footing, over a three-year period.

021722 KSU House

In an 82-7 vote, the House passed legislation Thursday for a $23 million bailout for Kentucky State University. The bill now moves to the Senate. (Tom Latek | Kentucky Today)

He noted that after word of the financial insolvency of KSU became public last summer, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order directing the Council on Postsecondary Education to investigate and make a report on the school’s financial situation. The university’s president also resigned. 

“The legislation sets accountability, responsibility, and transparency that deals with our institution in the Capital City,” Tipton told his colleagues on the House floor. “It directs the CPE to go in with a maintenance plan and provide oversight. They would work with KSU to try and get to a point where they can move forward.”

He also said CPE told the schools regents that they must cut the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 by $7 million and recommended a plan to implement reduction.

Tipton said the problem did not happen overnight. In Fiscal Year 2019, the personnel budget was $21.4 million, but they spent $28.7 million. In FY 2020, it was 24.4 million, but the actual expense was $29.5 million. In FY 2021, the budgeted personnel amount was $20.8 million, but the institution spent 29.2 million.

“it primarily occurred by a combination of adding personnel to the university, and by increasing salaries,” he said. “That was outside the financial ability of KSU at that time.”

Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort) a KSU grad and in whose district the school is located, spoke on behalf of the bill.

“KSU is an important part of who we are here in Franklin County,” he stated. “But it is also an important part of who we are in the Commonwealth, and for those of us who live in the Bluegrass area of the state. And for more than 135 years, Kentucky State University has been a beacon of higher education in Kentucky, and across the United States.”     

The bill passed 82-7. The legislation now moves to the Senate.

