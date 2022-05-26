Incoming Kentucky high school seniors can get a do-over in the ACT.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that those who have previously taken the ACT will be eligible to take the test a second time for free during a statewide ACT retake day in the fall. The announcement follows national data showing students are more likely to increase their score by retaking the test a second time.
The date of the free retake day will be designated by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) in the fall. More information on the date and locations will be provided to local school districts in the coming months.
“This is an education-first administration and our goal is to provide opportunities for Kentucky’s kids to succeed in their goals of a post-secondary education,” said Beshear. “Research shows that by retaking the ACT, students are more likely to raise their score, which allows them to pursue more scholarships. With the best budget in 25 years, this is a chance for us to remove barriers for our students and help them achieve a brighter future.”
The ACT is the admissions exam used by the Kentucky Department of Education to measure a student’s level of readiness for college in core academic content areas, including English, mathematics, reading and science. The current price for the ACT in Kentucky is $37 for online testing and $38 for paper-based testing.
“The cost of taking the ACT can be a barrier for many of our students, especially if they want to take it a second time to improve their scores,” said Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “This is a great opportunity for those who choose to take part and we appreciate Gov. Beshear making this a priority for Kentucky students.”
In addition to boosted scores, the ACT retake opportunity is expected to increase the number of students pursuing a post-secondary education.
“As a student, I know that I was a lot more comfortable when I took the ACT for the second time. Because so much of your result is based on understanding how to take the test, and knowing what to expect, it’s reassuring to have two chances to do your best," added Frankfort High School junior Ella Luking. "By giving us another opportunity to take the test, Kentucky can both cut our stress in half, and double our chances of success.”
Research has shown that students from across the country were impacted by disruptions from the pandemic, which negatively impacted ACT scores. An additional test has been found to result in an increased score and a better outcome for students.
The ACT Academy also provides free resources to help students prepare for the test, as well as accommodations for students with an Individual Education Program (IEP) and support for English Learners (ELs).
Students, families and educators can access more information on the ACT by visiting the Kentucky ACT website at www.act.org/content/act/en/products-and-services/state-and-district-solutions/kentucky.html#qualitycore
