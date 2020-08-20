Independence Bank logo

Independence Bank is giving away goody bags to local teachers today and Friday at both Frankfort locations during regular business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

When teachers pick up their goody bag, they can register for a $250 Amazon gift card. A drawing for the gift card will take place Monday.

Independence Bank branches are located at 450 Versailles Road and 1228 U.S. 127.

