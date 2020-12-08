Independence Bank logo

To help alleviate the financial burden of a college education, Independence Bank is offering more than $100,000 in scholarship money to high school seniors.

“Our program looks at the whole student, taking into account that they have a story to tell outside of what appears on paper,” said Lauren Patton, charitable foundation manager.

“There’s no denying that education has become unconventional during this year, but I think the wonderful thing about it is how it is shaping these students. They are going to be innovative, flexible and resilient. We don’t want the current circumstances to deter a single one of them from chasing their dreams, no matter what that dream may look like.”

The bank offers a variety of scholarships catering to students from all walks of life with future plans that include attending a trade school, enrolling in community college or attending a four-year college or university.

The program began in 2001 with a single $10,000 scholarship awarded. Since then, over $1 million has been given to students in the 12 markets that the bank serves, including Franklin County. In addition to the funds put forth by the bank, its employees, its Community Board of Directors and friends of the Reid family have all donated money from their own pockets to help establish the variety of scholarships available.

High school students may apply online for the Independence Bank Scholarship Program at 1776bank.com/scholarships. The 2021 application window closes Feb. 1.

