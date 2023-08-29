The Franklin County Fiscal Court will be hosting the first ever Franklin County International Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4-8 p.m. at Lakeview Park.

international-Fest-full-page-poster-WEB-scaled.jpg

The event, which joins a packed slate of early fall festivals and celebrations for the community, is billed as a chance to “celebrate the rich and diverse cultures that can be found in Franklin County and around the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription