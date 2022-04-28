The City of Frankfort, in partnership with Keith McCutchen Music, is proud to host a night of music in celebration of International Jazz Day on Friday.
International Jazz Day is the culmination of Jazz Appreciation Month, which draws public attention to jazz and its heritage in American history. UNESCO declared April 30 as International Jazz Day in 2012 to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. International Jazz Day is intended to bring together communities, schools, artists, historians, academics and jazz enthusiasts all over to the world to celebrate and learn about jazz and its roots, and to further promote intercultural dialogue and peace.
The City of Frankfort declared April 30 as International Jazz Day in the capital city in 2021 and is pleased to be able to host a night of festivities to commemorate the day this year on Friday. The premiere event of the evening is a celebration concert created and initiated by McCutchen.
Performing at the Frankfort International Jazz Day Celebration will be the International Jazz Day All Star-Ensemble, featuring Saxophonist Rob Dixon and Guitarist Dave Stryker, vocalists Kemba Cofield, Mary Jackson, Venezuelan vocalist and visual artist Enrique Gonzalez, and hip-hop artist activist, Devine Carama. Composer pianist, Dr. McCutchen will lead the ensemble and will premiere a composition, entitled, “Songs of Struggle, Hope, and Triumph: Local to Global." This concert will be held at Frankfort’s Grand Theatre. Tickets are $11 and are available at the door.
Throughout the evening, there will also be several opportunities for the community to engage with jazz music in downtown Frankfort. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on St Clair Mall, the Franklin County High School Jazz Band, led by Director Josh Toppass, will be performing jazz selections to kick off the evening. A concert after party will be held beginning at 9 p.m. hosted by Trifecta BBQ located on St Clair Mall, featuring a jazz jam session by Big Sugg and the Funkers. Both pre and post concert events are free and open to the public.
The City of Frankfort is also using the occasion of International Jazz Day to welcome students from Kentucky State University to downtown Frankfort for the evening to dine, shop, and attend the jazz day festivities. The City is offering free $25 Shop Local Frankfort gift cards to any current KSU student through several giveaway events held Thursday and Friday. The Thursday events will be held on campus and at the Capital Plaza Hotel, and the Friday event will take place at the head of the Thorobred Trail on KSU’s campus. The City looks forward to offering these gift cards to students as a way to partner with the university and to take advantage of connections between the university and downtown Frankfort.
For questions about Frankfort’s International Jazz Day Celebration, contact Blair Hecker with the City of Frankfort, bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov. To learn more about the celebration concert or to purchase tickets, visit the Grand Theatre, www.thegrandky.com.
