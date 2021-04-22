The Kentucky State University School of Humanities and the Performing Arts in partnership with the City of Frankfort and the Frankfort Arts Foundation will present an International Jazz Day virtual concert at noon and again at 8 p.m. on April 30.
The concert will feature Indianapolis saxophonist Rob Dixon with the Keith McCutchen Trio, featuring Louisville bassist Tyrone Wheeler, Lexington drummer Paul Deatherage, and Frankfort vocalist Mary Jackson, the KSU Gospel Ensemble, featuring guests, Wilmot and Levi Fredericks from South Africa, and the Vozes de Angola from Curitiba Brazil.
The concert will feature original music by McCutchen, including a Pentatonic Suite, based on the pentatonic scale — a scale or group of notes, common to Africa and Asia. This piece is a dedication to Frankfort’s Japanese sister city, Shimamoto.
Another international piece is a Brazilian rendition of the Afro-Mexican version of the song La Bamba. The song will feature a collaboration between the KSU Gospel Ensemble, the Brazilian Vozes de Angola and South African vocals from Levi and Wilmot Fredericks.
The collaborative vocal ensemble will also do a cover of two compositions from the USA based contemporary gospel group, The Judah Band, “More than I Ever Expected” and “Everything Will Be Alright.”
McCutchen first worked with Vozes de Angola while in Brazil in 2018 as part of a tribute concert to the 100th year celebration of the birth of Nelson Mandela. His work with South African Fredericks, began in Minneapolis while serving as music director at Park Avenue United Methodist Church.
The Syl Kiger Keynote Address will be given by legendary drummer, Lewis Nash. The concert is sponsored by Cathy Lowe in honor of the life and legacy of Syl Kiger.
The concert will be aired at the links below:
• Facebook: fb.me/virgiesounds
